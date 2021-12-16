Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- WWE is interested in signing MJF when his AEW contract expires. Andrew Zarian’s sources at FOX and USA say MJF’s program with CM Punk has caught the eye of even non-wrestling people at the networks, and their asking WWE about him raised WWE’s interest.
- Zarian also confirmed that MJF’s frequent mentions of his AEW contract expiration date are a shoot, and his current deal is up in 2024.
- In a Fightful Q & A, Sean Ross Sapp said that Kevin Owens does not have a “No Cut” clause in his new WWE contract.
- Brody King has signed with AEW, per Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net.
- Based on her social media, it appears indie wrestler Tesha Price has signed with WWE and will go by Fallon Henley. Price has made many appearances on AEW Dark this year in addition to a handful of NXT ones.
