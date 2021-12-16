Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Beyond Uncharted Territory Season 3 Episode 11 (Dec. 16, 8 pm ET)

Cam Zagami vs. Little Mean Kathleen Dan Barry vs. Vita Von Starr Brick City Boyz (JCruz & Victor Chase) (c) vs. Hispanic Mechanics (Jos A & Jos B) (Discovery Gauntlet) Masha Slamovich vs. Matt Makowski Leyla Hirsch vs. “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams “Smart” Mark Sterling & VSK vs. Rickey Shane Page & SLADE

Uncharted Territory clatters on and boy howdy Leyla Hirsch vs. Hot Sauce? Come on, that’s fantastic!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

GCW Blood on the Hills (Dec. 17, 8 pm PT)

Dark Sheik vs. Jacob Fatu Jigsaw vs. Tony Deppen Atticus Cogar vs. Jordan Oliver (No Ropes Barbed Wire Deathmatch) BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) vs. Chelsea Green & Matt Cardona AJ Gray vs. Jonathan Gresham Brody King & Pierre Carl Ouellet vs. the Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) (c) (GCW World Tag Team Championship)

GCW are back in Los Angeles with another jam-packed card for y’all, folks. The Briscoes defend against fellow ROH alumni King & PCO in what’s sure to be a brutal brawl, Sheik takes on the Samoan Werewolf, AND a no ropes barbed wire?!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

Freelance Ding Ding Ding All the Way (Dec. 17, 8 pm CT)

Acid Jaz vs. Angel Escalera vs. Bryce Benjamin vs. Dan “the Dad” Adams vs. Darin Corbin vs. Missa Kate (Freelance Legacy Championship #1 Contender’s Scramble Match) Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) vs. Take It Homewreckers (Bucky Collins & Mikey McFinnegan) (c) (Freelance World Tag Team Championship) Blair Onyx vs. Charli Evans vs. Laynie Luck Alfonso Gonzalez vs. Kylie Rae GPA vs. “WARHORSE” Jake Parnell Bryan Keith vs. Carlos Romo Craig Mitchell vs. Robert Anthony (Freelance World Championship Tournament Finals)

Freelance are back and we’re crowning a new Freelance World Champion at long last! And who better to contest it than stalwarts Mitchell (yay) and Anthony (boo)?!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

H2O Merry F’n Christmas (Dec. 17-18)

—Night One (Dec. 17, 8 pm ET)—

G-Raver vs. Ryan Redfield Deklan Grant vs. Shane Douglas Chris Bradley & Kristian Ross (c) vs. Lone Rangers (Jeff Cannonball & Mitch Vallen) (H2O Tag Team Championship) Jimmy “Chondo” Lyon vs. Marc Angel (Taipei Deathmatch) “Lowlife” Louie Ramos vs. Stretch Billie Starkz & Marcus Mathers vs. the Kirks (Brandon Kirk & Casey Katal)

—Night Two (Dec. 18, 8 pm ET)—

Austin Luke vs. Billie Starkz Bam Sullivan vs. Mouse (Rat in a Cage Match) Brandon Kirk vs. Kennedi Copeland (c) (H2O Hybrid Championship) Bobby Beverly vs. Matt Tremont

H2O have a fine early Christmas present for you this week, two nights chock full of ultraviolence! The Bulldozer returns, we get an honest-to-god Taipei Deathmatch, AND the Franchise is in action?!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

PWX Let the Games Begin (Dec. 18, 7 pm ET)

Angelic Risk vs. Katalina Perez vs. Marti Belle Drew Adler vs. Gabriel Kidd Alex Zayne vs. Anthony Henry Davey Richards vs. JD Drake Chip Day vs. ??? (Open Challenge) Ethan Case vs. Suge D (c) (PWX Pure Championship) Besties in the World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) (c) vs. the REVOLT! (Caleb Konley & Zane Riley) (PWX World Tag Team Championship) Fred Yehi vs. Lucky Ali (Unsanctioned Match)

At long last PWX come to IWTV, and we’re coming out the gates hot with Zayne/Henry and Richards/Drake, baby!

Check it out live on IWTV, obviously.

AIW We Had a Few Hits a Few Years Ago (Dec. 18, 7:30 pm ET)

Chase Oliver vs. Joseline Navarro Lee Johnson vs. Riley Rose 9 to 5 (Jack Verville & Louis Lyndon) vs. Bulking Season (Arthur McArthur & Chuck Stone) Members Only (Calvin G. Lewis & Malcolm Cambridge) vs. TME (Duke Davis & Ganon Jones, Jr.) “All Ego” Ethan Page vs. Hornswoggle Bill Alfonso vs. Ziggy Haim Philly Marino Experience (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins) (c) vs. Rip City Shooters (Joshua Bishop & Wes Barkley) (AIW Tag Team Championship Ladder Match)

And last but certainly not least AIW bring us a card with both All Ego vs. Hornswoggle AND legendary referee/manager Bill Alfonso in action?!

Check it out live on IWTV, friends.

Free matches here!

Alex Shelley vs. Erick Stevens

AIW start us off hot this week with a rare freebie from their archives, check it out!

Team ASF vs. Team Gringo Loco

And from GCW we have this hype lucha trios match!

Anthony Henry: Life After NXT

Lastly we’re gonna zag a little this week and spotlight one of Kenny Johnson’s great documentaries, this time featuring Anthony Henry’s trials and travails in NXT and the lead-up to his PWX match against Minoru Suzuki, enjoy!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.