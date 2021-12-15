MLW books Terry ‘Bam Bam’ Gordy’s daughter vs. ROH Women’s champion

MLW is in the process of building their women’s featherweight division, and they booked an intriguing bout to spark interest.
MLW previously announced current ROH women’s champion Rok-C as a visitor through their free agent open door policy for Blood & Thunder in Dallas on January 21. Rok-C needed a primo opponent in her home state of Texas. Enter Miranda Gordy, daughter of Terry “Bam Bam” Gordy.
.@MirandaGordy will make her MLW debut Friday, January 21, 2022, at— MLW (@MLW) December 15, 2021
#BloodandThunder!⚡
️https://t.co/AT3Vsso4YB pic.twitter.com/jnSxOBCvlW
MLW made the official announcement:
Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Rok-C vs. Miranda Gordy for Friday, January 21 at MLW Blood & Thunder at Gilley’s in Dallas, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.
In a battle of Dallas versus Houston, Dallas’ own Miranda Gordy looks to make a big statement in her MLW debut against another emerging player in women’s competition in Houston’s Rok-C.
Featherweights will throw down in the DFW area as Miranda Gordy looks to deploy her signature power brawling as she attempts to stop Rok-C’s meteoric rise in the sport.
Despite being the current ROH Women’s World Champion, Rok-C may find herself an underdog, due to Miranda’s heavy-hitting style and strength. However, never doubt the tenacity and innovation Rok-C brings to her fights.
Buy tickets starting at $10 at: www.MLWDallas.com.
Will Gordy take Rok-C on a bruising trip to Badstreet USA? Will Rok-C continue her momentum in the sport and score a big win over the second generation female athlete?
Find out January 21 in Dallas as MLW presents Blood & Thunder!
Also on the Blood & Thunder card, the Von Erichs will be challenging for the MLW tag titles against 5150 in a Texas Tornado match.
January 21, 2022 @ #BloodandThunder⚡— MLW (@MLW) December 11, 2021
️Texas Tornado Match for the World Tag Team Championship!
Von Erichs 5150
️https://t.co/AT3VssFGnb | @RossVonErich | @MarshallVonEric | @DannyLimeLight | @SliceBoogie | @Konnan5150 | @devilsoninlaw pic.twitter.com/pMZP47nxup
Will you be rooting for Rok-C or Miranda Gordy?
