AEW Dynamite Preview (Dec 15, 2021): Winter Has Come

All Elite Wrestling comes our way from the Curtis Cullwell Center in Garland (Dallas), Texas. Last week, CM Punk swerved the Long Island crowd when he came out to MJF’s music. MJF and Dante Martin were the last two standing in The Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale. Team Taz got played by Dante Martin. LAX had a mini-reunion when they banded together against a meddling Team 2.0. Sue dropped off Trent just in time to help his fellow Best Friends fight off Adam Cole and The Young Bucks. Cody Rhodes accepted Sammy Guevara’s next open challenge for the TNT Championship (much to Ethan Page’s annoyance). Riho defeated Jamie Hayter after a BRUTAL battle, but the champ still locked her jaw. Malakai Black bullied a cheerleader, like the bad goth boy he is. And finally, Bryan Danielson defeated John Silver in his final stop on the road to Winter is Coming.

This Week’s Headliner:

It’s finally happening!

Winter.

Is.

Here.

And you know what that means? It’s time for The World Champion Hangman Adam Page to make his first title defense against none other than The American Dragon, Bryan Danielson!

Bryan Danielson is undefeated in AEW, a record that includes most of the members of Page’s beloved besties, The Dark Order. This match was already going to rule, but Danielson went and made it personal. Not only has he made it known that he doesn’t think Page is worthy of the championship, but then he went and beat up all his friends!

We get to see the first of hopefully many wins in Hangman Page’s championship reign tonight. And we get to see Danielson get his first L in AEW.

Probably...

It’s a big night, folks!

The Title Scene:

The threat to The World Women’s Champion’s belt is real. Riho has defeated Britt Baker and her right-hand woman, Jamie Hayter. The match between the two is happening whether Britt wants it or not. At least she got one good lockjaw in, but will it hinder or inspire Riho? Only time will tell.

TBS Championship tournament is just around the corner. On Rampage, Nyla Rose orchestrated a beat down against her opponent Ruby Soho. Tonight expect a check-in with her and probably a few barbs thrown in between Thunder Rosa & Jade Cargill as well. It’s all about building that antici...........pation!

After their win against FTR on Rampage, it’s time for the Tag Team Champions, The Lucha Bros, to move on. The feud between the two teams will never truly end (they have big fight forever vibes), but with FTR’s focus on Sting and Darby Allin, now is the time for the Lucha Bros to face the rest of the division. There are a lot of talented teams in AEW, but the one that comes to mind is Jurassic Express. The duo has been on a winning streak, and the crowd goes absolutely wild (heh) for Jungle Boy. They’d be a good foil for the dangerous and intense tag champions.

TNT Champion’s next open challenge has already been decided. Yeah, that’s not really how open challenges are supposed to work, but when has Cody Rhodes ever cared about anything like that? Cody still can’t challenge for the main belt, but he can try and take his TNT championship back. Basically, Guevara is the next stop on Cody’s inevitable road to succumbing to his supervillain instincts.

Other things to keep an eye on:

-MJF and Dante Martin were the last two standing in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale. So tonight, they go one-on-one for the (sigh) ring. I desperately want to say Martin wins, but I think Team Taz messes this one up for him (SEND HOOK), and we get another year of MJF with the ring, which suits him. A big, flashy, useless tool? Yeah. That tracks.

-Hikaru Shida and Serena Deeb try to settle their bitter rivalry in this inevitable rubber match. Genuinely have no idea which way this one is going to go. Just know that it will be VIOLENT and GLORIOUS. *wipes tears from eyes* It’s just so nice to have multiple women’s storylines.

-Wardlow tries to prove that he’s more than a lackey when he takes on the high-flying veteran Matt Sydal. I bet Shawn Spears messes this up for him like he does.

-Presumably, we’ll get an update on why Malakai Black blinded a cheerleader. Can someone find his journal in the closet he lives in?

Tune into AEW on TNT at 8pm ET to see how all this plays out.