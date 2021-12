Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the reason they didn’t do the RK-Bro-nament finals is because “there’s something up with Montez Ford.” He doesn’t know what exactly but there’s something going on with him.

He also says they knew there was an issue by Saturday that he wouldn’t be able to wrestle, and maybe even before then, they were just late to announce anything on it.

Per the Observer, there’s a belief internally that WWE doesn’t have enough big guys.

Scarlett Bordeaux apparently told fans at the K&S WrestleFest virtual signing that there are no plans for her and Karrion Kross to return to Impact Wrestling.

According to Fightful Select, Private Party’s Marq Quen is currently out due to an injury.

