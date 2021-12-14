The wrestling world says goodbye to Jimmy Rave

James Michael Guffey, who wrestling fans knew as Jimmy Rave, died on Dec. 12 at the age of 39. His agent and family told the world a day later.

Reactions came from many of the men and women he worked with throughout his two decades in the wrestling business — mostly at Ring of Honor and TNA, but around the independent scene before, during, and after his higher profile stints at those companies. Those companies remembered him, too.

Before we get into those, a lot of which reflect on Gunney’s public struggle with addiction and the work he did to help other addicts when he could, his daughter is asking for help with sending her father off. Kailah, one of his two children, has a GoFundMe here.

I'm raising money for Jimmy Rave @TheJimmyRave Memorial. #jimmyrave

RIP Dad

Click to Donate https://t.co/GS6bhBlXjZ — Kailah Guffey (@kailahguffeyy) December 14, 2021

Here’s a sampling of remembrances and farewells we saw on Twitter. Please add any we missed in the comments below.

Ring of Honor is saddened to learn of the passing of Jimmy Rave (James Guffey) https://t.co/KlUSWo5qVK



ROH extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/PnwIAxd59R — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 13, 2021

Jimmy Rave‼️‼️‼️We will miss you old friend... pic.twitter.com/KqDzV9coGp — Prince Nana (@PrinceKingNana) December 13, 2021

RIP my brother! Jimmy Rave — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) December 13, 2021

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of James Guffey, otherwise known as Jimmy Rave. We offer our sincere condolences to his family & friends during this difficult time. Rave made his IMPACT debut in 2002 during The Asylum Years & became a mainstay of the X-Division. pic.twitter.com/43JId8rXuw — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 13, 2021

I wasn’t close with Jimmy Rave, but I was able to work with him on a few occasions. He was a kind, bright, talented young man. I’m very sad to hear about his death, especially considering he was so young & had a wife & children. I hope your soul finds peace, Jimmy. pic.twitter.com/sCx7luwz2J — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 14, 2021

Dammit…RIP Jimmy Rave. I’m glad we shared a ring as many time as we did. I’m glad we got the chance to know each other over 18 years ago. I’m glad we were friends. I’m glad that I knew you, and I will miss you. Godspeed my friend. — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) December 13, 2021

Rest In Peace Jimmy Rave.

Rock’n Rave forever! — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) December 14, 2021

AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the passing of Jimmy Rave. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/WYeRzNEs0I — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 13, 2021

RIP Jimmy Rave. I have nothing but fond memories of working with you both in @ringofhonor and @IMPACTWRESTLING. God bless you and your loved ones at this heartbreaking time. I hope your soul is at peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8SdQ4e9juG — Lauren/Angelina Love (@ActualALove) December 13, 2021

I hope you find peace Jimmy. I know it was hard my man, you are a great dude to me always and hugged me so hard last time I saw you. A mind for the this sport that very few had.

R.I.P. Jimmy Rave — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) December 13, 2021

I was lucky enough to throw a roll of TP at Jimmy Rave once.



My wife has spoken so fondly of him over the yrs that I can’t help but be thankful that she had him around to help & protect her back in the day.



Another one gone far too soon…



RIP



<— Embassy Forever — Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) December 13, 2021

I hope you have found the peace you were searching for here. You had a heart of gold. RIP Jimmy Rave. pic.twitter.com/BLBYRYRvql — (@RichardsWesley) December 13, 2021

Heart broken, and extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Jimmy Rave.



Such an amazing performer, that was such an influence to so many wrestlers.



It was a true pleasure sharing the ring with him.



Condolences to all of his friends and family.



RIP JIMMY RAVE — THE DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) December 13, 2021

I just got online and saw the news about Jimmy Rave. More than sad, absolutely heartbreaking.



Nobody deserves to suffer the way he did for the last couple of years, especially a guy as good hearted as Jimmy.



Condolences to his friends & loved ones.



RIP. — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) December 14, 2021

Jimmy vouched for me at CZW many many times, and always had advice any time I asked for it. I’m going to miss seeing you #ripjimmyrave pic.twitter.com/cc5973oIgs — WARHORSE (@JPWARHORSE) December 13, 2021

Very saddened to hear about the passing of Jimmy Rave. Praying for his family at this very difficult time. #gonewaytoosoon pic.twitter.com/04YGaIaedl — Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) December 13, 2021

RIP to my brother, Jimmy Rave. He fought so hard both inside the ring and out. A good man and a good friend. My condolences to his friends and family. #RIPJimmyRave — Shark Boy (@SharkBoy24_7) December 13, 2021

Rest in peace, sir.