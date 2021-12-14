 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The wrestling world says goodbye to Jimmy Rave

His daughter has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for his memorial.

By Sean Rueter
James Michael Guffey, who wrestling fans knew as Jimmy Rave, died on Dec. 12 at the age of 39. His agent and family told the world a day later.

Reactions came from many of the men and women he worked with throughout his two decades in the wrestling business — mostly at Ring of Honor and TNA, but around the independent scene before, during, and after his higher profile stints at those companies. Those companies remembered him, too.

Before we get into those, a lot of which reflect on Gunney’s public struggle with addiction and the work he did to help other addicts when he could, his daughter is asking for help with sending her father off. Kailah, one of his two children, has a GoFundMe here.

Here’s a sampling of remembrances and farewells we saw on Twitter. Please add any we missed in the comments below.

Rest in peace, sir.

