On his Twitch stream, Matt Hardy said “Jeff is in the best place,” and isn’t using drugs or alcohol. He’s confident drug tests WWE gave his brother will come back clean, and while he understands the company’s position, says he thinks WWE ”may have jumped the gun” releasing Jeff.

During an appearance on The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast, Brian Meyers said Sandman is sober now: “If you watch him on an indie show or whatever, he’s just kind of making a mess of beers but he’s not consuming.”

Writing about WWE talent contracts in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reports many no longer have downside guarantees. Salaries are higher than they used to be, but a lot of talent no longer get bonuses for merch sales, house show gates, etc. Deals are different for top talent.

Deadline noted that number of entertainment industry power players were in attendance at last Friday’s SmackDown in Los Angeles, including CBS Entertainment President of Kelly Kahl, and Apple Head of Development and Programming Matt Cherniss.

WWE’s filed to trademark “Piper Niven”, which has many speculating Doudrop could be going back to the name she used in NXT UK.

