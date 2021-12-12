Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 10: Week 34 results & Week 35 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Dec. 5-11: NXT WarGames, Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, 205 Live, NJPW Strong, ROH’s Final Battle, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our competition for Performer of the Year.

Still looks nasty, but still looks better than that neck tat (I kid, I kid)...

The Atlanta Street Fight gave us two top ten finishers, and that episode of Dynamite’s TBS Title Tournament semi-final gave us two more.

Voters also seem to have scored Dec. 1’s MJF/CM Punk war of words decisively in the veterans favor. Or you were a lot more impressed with his win over Lee Moriarty than Max was.

Friday night’s main event story continues to get your support, even if a ska-loving conspiracy theorist has joined the #1 contender instead of the Universal’s champ in the latest weekly Rankings.

A wily veteran scheming his way to a WWE title shot, and a rising star winning the AAA belt round out the list,

The CCWR: 2021 - 22, Week 34

1. Cody Rhodes

2. Brock Lesnar

3. Ruby Soho

4. CM Punk

5. Bryan Danielson

6. Andrade El Ídolo

7. Kevin Owens

8. El Hijo del Vikingo

9. Kris Statlander

10. Sami Zayn

Points in our weekly Rankings determine our annual list - full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where we now have two people in triple digits (before the decimal point)...

The CCWR Performer of the Year - through the Week ending Dec. 4

1. Roman Reigns - 158.5

2. Bryan Danielson - 101.5

3. CM Punk - 93.5

4. Cesaro - 53

5. Hangman Page - 52.5

6. Finn Bálor - 48.5

7. Kenny Omega - 48

8. Sasha Banks - 44.5

9. Miro - 44.33

10. Eddie Kingston - 38

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us your Rankings, we’ll take it from there.