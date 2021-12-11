Deonna Purrazzo crashed ROH Final Battle with a winner-take-all challenge

Deonna Purrazzo is out to conquer the world. She has already collected the Knockouts Championship twice and the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship. What’s next? The ROH Women’s World Championship.

Rok-C was fresh off defeating Willow Nightingale to retain the ROH title at Final Battle when familiar music hit the speakers.

The Virtuosa sashayed to the ring for a conversation. Purrazzo wanted the ROH belt. It’s something that always belonged to her anyway. Rok-C claims to be a fighting champion against anyone, anywhere, anytime. Well, Purrazzo can provide the anyone and the anywhere.

Purrazzo has business with Mickie James at Impact’s Hard to Kill PPV on January 8. After she wins the Knockouts Championship for the third time, she wants to wrestle Rok-C for a winner-take-all challenge. Rok-C’s confidence burst forth eager to accept with a handshake. Purrazzo was taken aback, but she still shook on it.

Wow. Purrazzo was a heck of a surprise. I didn’t see any hints coming into the show that she would appear. It totally fits Purrazzo’s recent modus operandi. She is on a crusade to build a résumé as one of the greats. I actually think there is a good chance this match could occur in the near future. Impact takes full advantage of Forbidden Door talent exchanges, and ROH will be on hiatus until April 2022. Rok-C will have plenty of free time to drop by the Impact Zone and make sure Purrazzo doesn’t welsh on the agreement.

Is Purrazzo versus Rok-C a match you want to throw money at?

