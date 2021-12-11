The Titan (fka Braun Strowman) makes surprise appearance at ROH Final Battle

It’s unclear how much of a future there is for Ring of Honor beyond tonight’s Final Battle PPV. The brand is going on hiatus after this, the roster’s been released, and much of the show has felt like a farewell.

But if it’s not building to what’s next for ROH, it is building to what’s next for some of the wrestlers on the card. One of those is EC3, who joined with The Foundation for an 8-man tag. After Violence Unlimited & Rocky Romero defeated his side, EC3 cut the kind of abstruse promo we’ve come to expect from him since his WWE release. In wound up to a pitch for his Control Your Narrative efforts, and it displeased Eli Isom, Brian Johnson and Dak Draper.

When those men surrounded EC3 in the ring, Wesley Blake and another wrestler hit the stage. When Dixie Carter’s nephew told them to “Release The Titan”, Adam Scherr marched to the ring. The wrestler formerly known as Braun Strowman cleaned house before carrying Isom to the back.

EC3 said this wasn’t an invasion, but an awakening. Guess we’ll find out if Isom wakes up on a future Control Your Narrative streaming event.