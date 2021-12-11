Legends appear via video, tweet to thank ROH during their possible final show

It wasn’t without its surprises, but Dec. 11’s ROH Final Battle did not feature things like a Samoa Joe run in or CM Punk being added to a match. Despite the fact the promotion is going on hiatus after tonight and faces an uncertain future, there wasn’t a parade of former champions at the show in Baltimore.

A lot of names from the past did send video messages that were played on the broadcast — including some of the biggest stars in Ring of Honor history.

Bryan Danielson’s message closed out the night, but his was preceded by ones from names like Eddie Edwards, Hangman Page, Jimmy Jacobs, Punk, Adam Cole, and The Young Bucks. Members of the WWE roster didn’t participate on the broadcast, but some of them did send thanks on social media during the show. Tweets and Instagrams also came from some of the same folks who sent videos.

And I wouldn’t be where I am without you. Thank you — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) December 12, 2021

Without you, there would be no Fallen Angel.#FinalBattle — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) December 12, 2021

Thank you @ringofhonor for being my home, helping me grow leaps & bounds as a performer and human. From a 20yr old kid to a almost 33yr old man you were my everything! Forever #MrROH! #Finalbattle pic.twitter.com/6c9K4WbGLm — Roderick Strong (@roderickstrong) December 12, 2021

Thank-you @ringofhonor and @rohcary for giving me an opportunity and being the launching pad for countless careers in this industry. So many insane moments and legendary performers have graced an ROH ring, honored to share a small page in their history. #finalbattle pic.twitter.com/5URCVyCm2f — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) December 12, 2021

Thank you for the memories #ROHFinalBattle — Edward Edwards (@TheEddieEdwards) December 12, 2021

I’m not here today without this opportunity #ThankyouROH #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/4JH0u6uTjw — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) December 11, 2021

Ring of Honor:

-convinced me to sign up for CHIKARA after attending their 1st show

-let me be a part of the rad ROH/CZW war

-hosted @FightOwensFight piledriving me in NYC

-allowed Jim Cornette to SCREAM in my earpiece while Los Ice Creams went over time



For all, I am thankful. — Bryce Remsburg (@dabryceisright) December 12, 2021

It felt like the end, but the closing message of the broadcast was that Final Battle isn’t the end. We still don’t know what form ROH will take after it’s reimagined, but they insist they’ll be back...