 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Legends appear via video, tweet to thank ROH during their possible final show

By Sean Rueter
/ new
Fite

It wasn’t without its surprises, but Dec. 11’s ROH Final Battle did not feature things like a Samoa Joe run in or CM Punk being added to a match. Despite the fact the promotion is going on hiatus after tonight and faces an uncertain future, there wasn’t a parade of former champions at the show in Baltimore.

A lot of names from the past did send video messages that were played on the broadcast — including some of the biggest stars in Ring of Honor history.

Bryan Danielson’s message closed out the night, but his was preceded by ones from names like Eddie Edwards, Hangman Page, Jimmy Jacobs, Punk, Adam Cole, and The Young Bucks. Members of the WWE roster didn’t participate on the broadcast, but some of them did send thanks on social media during the show. Tweets and Instagrams also came from some of the same folks who sent videos.

Hangman Page’s Instagram

It felt like the end, but the closing message of the broadcast was that Final Battle isn’t the end. We still don’t know what form ROH will take after it’s reimagined, but they insist they’ll be back...

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...