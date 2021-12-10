Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- While discussing Jeff Hardy’s release from WWE, Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian said he heard the last couple of weeks “have been rough for him.”
- A source told Ringside News that prior to Hardy’s release, Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns were “on board” with the idea of a match between Reigns and Hardy at either Royal Rumble 2022 or the next Saudi Arabia show.
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer says that even without a deal in place, people in NXT expect both Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly will be back in WWE after taking some time off.
- According to PW Insider, this week’s steel cage match on Raw between Big E and Kevin Owens was originally scheduled to main event the show, with Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan taking place in hour two. The change to put Lynch and Morgan in the main event was made after it was pointed out that Trish Stratus vs. Lita headlined Raw on the same date in 2004.
- Insider also says Jerry Lawler’s new contract with WWE is for two years, and lasts until January 2024.
