 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

ROH women’s champ is coming to MLW

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
/ new

Last week, MLW announced a new open door policy to bring in free agents. They didn’t waste any time making a splash. MLW will be welcoming the current ROH women’s champion.

Rok-C is coming to Blood & Thunder in Dallas on January 21.

Rok-C became ROH champ at the age of 19 by working her way through a title tournament. Her path included wins over Sumie Sakai, Quinn McKay, Angelina Love, and Miranda Alize in the final.

MLW is in the process of building its women’s featherweight division with a championship possibly on the horizon. Willow Nightingale, Holidead, Nicole Savoy, Ashley Vox, and Delmi Exo have been the prime players so far. Rok-C would inject another top quality wrestler into the mix. It would also be a treat to wrestle in front of home fans from Texas. Depending on what happens with ROH going on hiatus next year, this might be the start of a beautiful friendship with MLW matchmaker Cesar Duran (alias Dario Cueto).

MLW also invited Ho Ho Lun. Lun hails from Hong Kong and founded the Hong Kong Pro-Wrestling Federation.

Are you excited to see Rok-C and Ho Ho Lun debut in MLW? Who do you want them to wrestle first from MLW’s roster?

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...