ROH women’s champ is coming to MLW

Last week, MLW announced a new open door policy to bring in free agents. They didn’t waste any time making a splash. MLW will be welcoming the current ROH women’s champion.

Rok-C is coming to Blood & Thunder in Dallas on January 21.

Known as “The Prodigy,” the 5’1″ featherweight @TheRokC_ looks to make a statement in her home state of Texas when she steps foot in an MLW ring for the fist-time ever on January 21st.



READ MORE : https://t.co/2MGox0tLJh pic.twitter.com/XdOBoAnmzE — MLW (@MLW) November 30, 2021

Rok-C became ROH champ at the age of 19 by working her way through a title tournament. Her path included wins over Sumie Sakai, Quinn McKay, Angelina Love, and Miranda Alize in the final.

MLW is in the process of building its women’s featherweight division with a championship possibly on the horizon. Willow Nightingale, Holidead, Nicole Savoy, Ashley Vox, and Delmi Exo have been the prime players so far. Rok-C would inject another top quality wrestler into the mix. It would also be a treat to wrestle in front of home fans from Texas. Depending on what happens with ROH going on hiatus next year, this might be the start of a beautiful friendship with MLW matchmaker Cesar Duran (alias Dario Cueto).

Hiii @MLW fans! I’m way too excited for this. I can’t wait to meet you! https://t.co/DRfdDq1M1f — Rok-C (@TheRokC_) November 30, 2021

MLW also invited Ho Ho Lun. Lun hails from Hong Kong and founded the Hong Kong Pro-Wrestling Federation.

Are you excited to see Rok-C and Ho Ho Lun debut in MLW? Who do you want them to wrestle first from MLW’s roster?