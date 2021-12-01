AEW Dynamite Preview (Dec 1, 2021): Hometown Boos

All Elite Wrestling comes our way from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. Last week, CM Punk and MJF opened the show with a three-hour-long promo off, and then CM Punk wrestled (and defeated) his actual opponent QT Marshall. Christian Cage vowed to make Jungle Express the next tag team champs, and The Gunn Club’s beatdown got interrupted by Sting and Darby Allin. Adam Cole, sick of being disrespected, set his sights on The Best Friends, and Dante Martin signed with Team Taz. Thunder Rosa moved on in the TBS Championship tournament thanks to a poorly timed superkick from Britt Baker, and Eddie Kingston got hot coffee thrown in his face. Brian Danielson defeated Colt Cabana but refused to face Hangman Page and, finally, Andrade El Idolo, Malakai Black, and FTR defeated Death Triangle and Cody Rhodes in an eight-man tag match full of shenanigans and old man fights.

This Week’s Headliner:

So when we chant fight forever, this is not what we mean. Cody Rhodes and Andrade El Idolo have been feuding for what feels like an eternity, but don’t worry, they are doing it again, but this time it’s a street fight!

The big question here is not “who will win?” because it ultimately won’t matter. This feud will outlast the apocalypse. No, the real question is how the crowd will react when Cody’s music hits? He’s been getting booed more often than not, and you can tell he doesn’t know what to do about it. Last week he tried to get the crowd on his side by throwing his belt to the fans but was soundly rejected when THEY THREW IT BACK.

Cody Rhodes is billed from Atlanta, Georgia, and while they aren’t in Atlanta they are in Georgie, so I’m counting it. Will he be greeted like a hometown hero? Or will he be treated like the cousin we all wish would stay home at Thanksgiving?

The Title Scene:

The TBS Championship tournament continues in quarterfinal action tonight when Ruby Soho takes on Kris Stadtlander. This is one that I can see go either way. Kris Stantlander is an established talent in AEW, and if it weren’t for an injury taking her off the board for a long time, she would probably have become champ by now. On the other hand, Ruby is a newer talent to AEW, but she’s established both on the indies and in WWE and is a crowd favorite. Both wrestlers could use a big win since they both exist in this sort of “we’re good but have nothing to do right now” limbo.

The World Champion Adam Page will be watching as his championship opponent Bryan Danielson continues to destroy his Dark Order brothers. Tonight Danielson takes on Alan “5” Angels. Adam Page will try again to get Danielson to wrestle him instead of his friends, but Danielson will continue to be a coward. I mean, wait for an opportunity to do things in his own time.

The World Women’s Champion accidentally kicked her stablemate, Jamie Hayter, in the face during her TBS Championship tournament match, causing her to lose the match. After the match, Hayter refused Britt’s apology and skipped out on Friendsgiving. Then on Rampage, Britt Baker lost to Riho in a brutal match which earned Riho a championship opportunity. Her head just wasn’t in the game! Now she has to deal with a disgruntled Hayter and Riho gunning for her title. Heavy is the head and all that.

The Tag Team Champions have Jurassic Express breathing down their necks for a championship title match which will be awesome when it happens. Except they are still dealing with their nemesis FTR. Honestly, who really knows what’s happening in the tag division? As long as we get Fenix on TV every week, I truly don’t care.

Newcomer Tony Nese challenged TNT Champion on Rampage. Sammy Guevara accepted, saying, “see you next week,” but I guess that means next week on Rampage, so tonight, I suspect they try and convince us that Tony Nese is an exciting signee and not just some boring dude who can flip pretty ok.

Other things to keep an eye on:

-Lee Moriarty thinks he’s the one to give CM Punk his first L in AEW.

-MJF will undoubtedly insert himself into CM Punk’s business.

-The Gunn Club vs. Sting & Darby Allin in tag team action.

-Will we see a team-up between Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho? Or will Eddie reject Jericho’s help?

-Team Taz celebrating their newest signee, Dante Martin.

Tune into AEW on TNT at 8pm ET to see how all this plays out.