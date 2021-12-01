Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

PW Insider notes that Carmella was checked out backstage after a hard hit from Rhea Ripley on Raw this week but she seemed to be fine.

They also say that folks backstage were “thrilled” with the 10-woman tag team match on the show.

Fightful says there were multiple wrestlers in and out of WWE who didn’t like WWE using fired talent in promos on Raw this week.

Insider says multiple segments had to be shortened on Raw this week when the contract signing and Edge and Miz segment went long.

Here’s a fun one — Bryan Alvarez wrote on the F4Wonline message board that there are people in WWE who think Tony Khan buys up tickets for AEW shows.

