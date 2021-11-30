Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Dave Meltzer said on Sunday Night’s Main Event that Triple H’s September cardiac event was “very, very serious.” While he’s been around the business in recent weeks, Meltzer isn’t sure when he’ll be fully back on the job, and speculates it could be in a less stressful position.

The Red Notice tie-in egg storyline from Survivor Series and last week’s Raw was originally “much worse,” according to Fightful Select’s WWE sources. The stakes were even lower than what we got, with one of the pitches involving the 24/7 title. That was shot down by Dwayne Johnson and/or the movie’s representatives, with Vince McMahon’s involvement added as a make good.

Fightful also confirmed the Red Notice deal was worth seven figures to WWE.

Back to The Rock, PW Insider says Young Rock season two will cover Johnson’s run in Memphis and his first year in the then-WWF. The NBC sitcom is casting actors to portray Bill Dundee, Jerry Lawler, Tommy Rich, a young Bam Bam Bigelow, Triple H, The Undertaker, Harvey Whippleman, and The Brooklyn Brawler.

Via Wrestling Observer, Meltzer also reported Rhodes To The Top has been renewed for a second season on TNT.

