AEW wrestler to challenge Mickie James for Impact title on NWA PPV

Billy Corgan’s National Wrestling Alliance has a PPV the weekend, and the line-up for Sat., Dec. 4’s Hard Times 2 is already stacked with legends and visiting talent - especially folks who will became free agents when Ring of Honor announced its upcoming hiatus.

There was one big “TBA” on the card, and that was an opponent for EmPowerrr producer Mickie James. The NWA filled that today, and confirmed that James will be defending the Impact Knockouts title she won from Deonna Purrazzo at Bound For Glory. It’s an ex-Knockout getting the shot, too. Kiera Hogan left Impact to join AEW in September.

Here’s an updated look at what will come our way from Atlanta’s GPB Studios on Saturday, streaming live on Fite:

Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Mike Knox for the NWA Worlds championship

Kamille (c) vs. Melina for the NWA Women’s title

Tyrus vs. Cyon in a No time limit, no disqualification match for the NWA Television championship with Da Pope as special guest referee

Nick Aldis vs. Thom Latimer (no one allowed ringside, both men will be suspended for eight weeks if there’s a DQ)

Mickie James vs. Kiera Hogan for the Impact Knockouts title

Chris Adonis (c) vs. Judais for the NWA National championship

La Rebelion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) vs. The End (Odinson & Parrow) for the NWA Tag Team titles

The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) vs. Kylie Rae & Tootie Lynn vs. Lady Frost & Natalia Markova for the NWA Women’s Tag Team championship

Colby Corino vs. Doug Williams

Austin Aries vs. Rhett Titus in an NWA Junior Heavyweight championship qualifying match

Matt Taven & Mike Bennett (c) vs/ Aron Stevens & JR Kratos for the ROH Tag Team titles

NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship qualifying gauntlet, featuring Homicide, Darius Lockhart, Ariya Daivari, CW Anderson, Sal Rinauro, Kerry Morton, Luke Hawx, PJ Hawx, Jamie Stanley, Victor Benjamin, Jeremiah Plunkett, and Alex Taylor

Special in-ring tribute to Jazz

Mick Foley appearance

Like that card? Think Corgan has a thank you card already made out to Tony Khan?