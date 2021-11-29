Rumor Roundup (Nov. 29, 2021): AEW contracts, new deals, Edge plans, more!

Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it's just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Rumors for the Day:

PW Torch says there are wrestlers in AEW looking at their current contract situation after The Young Bucks signed new deals with the company.

They also note that Tony Khan was or is hoping to sign Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega to new contracts next.

There’s at least some speculation that Edge could be starting up a program with Bobby Lashley on Raw tonight.

The Observer notes that WWE is struggling with ticket sales and have started doing two-for-one and even three-for-one deals.

For what it’s worth, Top Dolla told Busted Open Radio that despite rumors his rap on Jinder Mahal helped lead to his release from WWE, that is not actually the case and Mahal went to bat for him over it.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you'd like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such.