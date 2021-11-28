CMLL Roundup: TJP title match, Torneo La Leyenda Azul winner, more!

Let’s catch up on CMLL news from the lucha libre world.

TJP has been waging war on behalf of NJPW against CMLL recently. He brought in Jeff Cobb and ran the table last week for a 3-0 record. In the process, TJP focused his attack on Volador Jr. in his quest to attain the NWA World Historic Welterweight Championship. That title match took place Friday night (Nov. 26).

Even though TJP worked a variety of submissions to slow down the high-flyer, that didn’t stop Volador from soaring. Signature moves were exchanged down the stretch. TJP kicked out of a Mexican Destroyer. Volador kicked out of a mamba splash. The champ used a Spanish Fly suplex to earn the victory. Volador has held the NWA World Historic Welterweight Championship for 1, 212 days and counting.

Volador Jr. ha retenido el Campeonato Mundial Histórico NWA de Peso Welter ante el espectacular TJP!



El representante del United Empire y NJPW promete que esta guerra no ha terminado y señala la cabellera del Depredador del Aire. #ViernesEspectacularCMLL #LeyendaAzulCMLL pic.twitter.com/k5u3ZRHgDE — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) November 27, 2021

In post-match comments, Volador proposed upping the stakes to hair versus hair. Soak in the glorious highlights.

Angel del Oro was looking to win the Torneo La Leyenda Azul in back-to-back years. He was joined by Terrible, Ultimo Guerrero, and Blue Panther aiming to be two-time winners. Blue Panther, Stuka Jr., Soberano Jr., Esfinge, Dark Panther, Gran Guerrero, Atlantis Jr., Hechicero, El Sagrado, Barbaro Cavernario, Dragon Rojo Jr., Gemelo Diablo I, and Gemelo Diablo II were also in the mix to round out the 16-luchador field for the ceremonial torneo cibernetico in honor of Blue Demon.

The climax came down to Soberano Jr. and Atlantis Jr. Soberano triumphed with a piledriver. Not only was this a big accomplishment but it was made even sweeter as his return from injury after seven months away.

Enjoy the tournament highlights.

Also of note, Dark Silueta defeated Reyna Isis to win the Mexican National Women’s Championship earlier this month. Isis held the title for 417 days. Silhueta is on a hot streak winning gold after winning the Amazonas International Grand Prix in October.

¡Hay una nueva monarca! Dark Silueta ha tenido un 2021 impresionante y esta noche lo reafirmó destronando a Reyna Isis convirtiéndose en la Campeona Nacional Femenil.

https://t.co/0Ijz8l9Wdc #CMLL #LuchaLibre #MartesDeArenaMéxico pic.twitter.com/oPvxujk9mz — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) November 17, 2021

Lucha! Lucha! Lucha!