Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 10: Week 32 results & Week 32 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Nov. 21 - 27: WWE’s Survivor Series PPV, Raw, Dark: Elevation, Powerrr, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, ROH TV, 205 Live, NJPW Strong, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our competition for Performer of the Year.

Love ya, Aubrey. But you know how many he has until...

AEW kept their momentum going after Full Gear, with their new World title program taking the top two spots, a TNT championship match taking two others, and two more going to a quick set-up for the Best in the World vs. a young man who thinks he’s better than that.

We also supported the Mad King getting mad about being interrupted, a former Women’s champion getting knocked out of the TBS Tournament.

The world of sports entertainment wasn’t shut out. We still love The Head of the Table, and remembered we love The Blueprint.

The CCWR: 2021 - 22, Week 32

1. Bryan Danielson

2. Hangman Page

3. Sammy Guevara

4. CM Punk

5. (tie) Roman Reigns

6. (tie) Sasha Banks

7. (tie) Eddie Kingston

8. (tie) Jay Lethal

9. MJF

10. Hikaru Shida

Points in our weekly Rankings determine our annual list - full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where they’ve got a long way to go, but two former co-workers continue to close the gap on the leader...

The CCWR Performer of the Year - through the Week ending Nov. 13

1. Roman Reigns - 156.5

2. Bryan Danielson - 87.5

3. CM Punk - 76.5

4. Cesaro - 53

5. Hangman Page - 52.5

6. Finn Bálor - 48.5

7. Kenny Omega - 48

8. Sasha Banks - 44.5

9. Miro - 44.33

10. Eddie Kingston - 37

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us your Rankings, we’ll take it from there.