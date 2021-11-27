Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Kurt Angle said he was very interested in WWE’s pitch for him to manage Matt Riddle, but he turned it down because “the money was horrible.”

While recapping the news on Johnny Gargano’s contract status with WWE, Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes his wife Candice LeRae’s deal expires in May 2022. However, if they add on the time she’s missed while pregnant as they usually do when talent is out, she’ll probably be there almost all of next year.

Though not official, the WON says it looks like AEW’s Revolution PPV will be on Mar. 6, 2022 in Orlando’s Amway Center. Dave Meltzer mentioned that AEW has plans for a major match between Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa in early 2022, and speculated it could happen on that card.

Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez heard that NXT 2.0 might already be backing away from Tiffany Stratton’s controversial daddy’s girl character.

WWE recently contacted the manager of mixed martial artist Kayla Harrison about an unknown role, per the Observer. Harrison made one appearance for AEW with American Top Team, but has been saying in interviews she has no interest in pro wrestling.

