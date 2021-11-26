Final wrestler for AAA Mega Championship match is the current ROH World champ

When Kenny Omega was stripped of the AAA Megacampeonato due to injury prior to Triplemania Regia on December 4, the scramble was on to find a replacement to wrestle Hijo del Vikingo for the gold. AAA decided to roll with four wrestlers instead of one to make it a five-way title fight. Samuray del Sol (fka Kalisto), Jay Lethal, and Bobby Fish got the call. The final competitor is the biggest splash of the bunch.

Welcome Bandido to the mix.

Bandido is the current ROH world champ, current PWG world champ, and the first Mexican to win the PWG Battle of Los Angeles. He believes there is nobody better to welcome the foreigners coming to AAA. Bandido will fight with love and passion to win the AAA Megacampeonato.

Bandido is a big score for AAA. He’s a star on the lucha libre scene and a known commodity for thrilling bouts in ROH. I’d pick him as the favorite to emerge victorious at Triplemania Regia. I don’t see Samuray, Lethal, or Fish winning, but it can sometimes be tough to predict what AAA is thinking. Vikingo is primarily challenging for the title due to Omega’s desire to wrestle him. Prior to the original announcement, Vikingo wasn’t being treated as world title material. He was on the mid-card racking up honors to build his résumé. Vikingo is a two-time trios champ, winner of the 2019 Copa Antonio Peña, and winner of the 2019 Lucha Capital tournament. However, the bottom line is that Vikingo certainly has the fan support to become the king of AAA.

In a bit of Forbidden Door intrigue, Bandido better watch out for Lethal. The Foundation member could do buddy Jonathan Gresham a solid by tenderizing the ROH world champ before his defense against Gresham at ROH’s Final Battle PPV on December 11.

Triplemania Regia will be available for PPV viewing outside Mexico through Fite TV. English announcers are rumored to be Matt Striker and a partner. The televised portion of the full card includes:

AAA Megacampeonato: Hijo del Vikingo vs. Samuray del Sol vs. Jay Lethal vs. Bobby Fish vs. Bandido

Hijo del Vikingo vs. Samuray del Sol vs. Jay Lethal vs. Bobby Fish vs. Bandido Psycho Clown, Pagano, & Cain Velasquez vs. Rey Escorpion, Taurus, & LA Park

AAA Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Lucha Bros

FTR (c) vs. Lucha Bros Dragon Lee & Dralistico vs Laredo Kid & surprise luchador

Who are you picking to win the AAA Megacampeonato?