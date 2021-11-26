Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that WWE brought in a bunch of potential advertising clients to Survivor Series, where Stephanie McMahon told them that WWE content is available in over 900 million homes, the company runs 500 live events in a normal year, and over 75% of the WWE audience is in the key 18 to 49 year old demographic.
- Meltzer also said WWE is trying to sign Johnny Gargano to a multi-year contract, but a deal has not been reached. It’s not a given that Gargano is leaving the company, as his circumstances aren’t as “open and shut” as Adam Cole’s were when his WWE contract was expiring in late August.
- It sounds like AEW’s upcoming TNT special, Battle of the Belts, is scheduled to only be an hour long.
- There has already been some interest in calling up NXT wrestler Odyssey Jones to the main roster in WWE.
- WWE has filed to trademark the ring name “Sofia Cromwell.” They have also filed for a trademark on “ECW”, for the purposes of video games and merchandise.
