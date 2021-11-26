In the world of birds, turkeys get all the attention during Thanksgiving week, however, don’t forget about the majestic peacock. They are built for show, but they can also go. Case in point, Dalton Castle winning the ROH TV title.

Castle entered to compete against Dragon Lee for the ROH World Television Championship in the main event of ROH Wrestling episode 531. Since entering the TV division, Castle’s goal has been to bring panache, pizzazz, and entertainment.

This weekend on ROH!



ROH World Television Title Match: Champion @dragonlee95 vs. @theDALTONcastle https://t.co/elASwcksdL



Will we see a new ROH World Television Champion crowned? Or Will Dragon Lee retain?



Tune in to find out! https://t.co/7wgWAA43tX#WatchROH pic.twitter.com/kiRH14ioAb — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 18, 2021

Castle had momentum in the back and forth affair after hitting a Bang-A-Rang. Kenny King and Bestia del Ring ran down to assist their Ingobernables family, but Shane Taylor and his crew cut them off. Castle went for a second Bang-A-Rang. This time, Lee countered for a roll-up. The pin was held for three seconds, however, the referee was occupied with the outside brawling. Lee released the cover and attacked for his running knee finisher. Castle was in trouble. Big galoot Dak Draper ran over to assist his mentor and assault Lee. Draper sent Lee into a Bang-A-Rang. 1, 2, 3, peacock fever! Castle in the new TV champion.

Backstage, Castle was excited that eyes were now on him. He promised to keep ROH from getting boring.

. @zmanbrianzane backstage with the NEW ROH World Television Champion @theDALTONcastle after his huge victory over @dragonlee95! pic.twitter.com/bFzVL3kjqZ — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 24, 2021

Castle does not have an opponent yet for the Final Battle PPV on December 11. Tony Deppen has an excellent suggestion though. Bring on Effy.

Now that effy has crossed the open door, I think @ringofhonor should just run effy vs dalton castle for final battle.



Go out with a bang — Tony Deppen (@Tony_Deppen) November 2, 2021

In women’s action, Mandy Leon defeated Allysin Kay and Trish Adora in a three-way. Angelina Love clobbered Kay, so Leon could hit a pumphandle half nelson driver to win.

Leon will go on to face Willow Nightingale in a #1 contender match for the right to wrestle Rok-C for the ROH Women’s World Championship at the Final Battle PPV. That is if Rok-C retains against Gia Scott this weekend on ROH Wrestling.

Brian Johnson defeated former Pure champion John Walters in a Pure rules match. As the referee turned his back to signal Johnson’s third and final rope break, Johnson poked Walters in the eye. Johnson was on his back and kicked Walters in the leg. As Walters fell to the mat, he knocked his head on Johnson’s knee. Walters was practically unconscious as Johnson set up his finisher.

That win placed Johnson at the top of the Pure division rankings and earned him a title shot against Josh Woods at Final Battle.

The official lineup so far for Final Battle on December 11 includes:

ROH World Championship: Bandido (c) vs. Jonathan Gresham

Bandido (c) vs. Jonathan Gresham ROH World Tag Team Championship: OGK (c) vs. Briscoes

OGK (c) vs. Briscoes ROH Pure Championship: Josh Woods (c) vs. Brian Johnson

Josh Woods (c) vs. Brian Johnson ROH Women’s World Championship: Rok-C (c) vs. TBD (Willow Nightingale or Mandy Leon)

Rok-C (c) vs. TBD (Willow Nightingale or Mandy Leon) ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championship: Shane Taylor Promotions (Kaun, Moses, & O’Shay Edwards) (c) vs. TBA

Shane Taylor Promotions (Kaun, Moses, & O’Shay Edwards) (c) vs. TBA Grudge Match: Shane Taylor vs. Kenny King

