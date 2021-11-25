Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- Johnny Gargano has signed a one-week contract extension with WWE that will take him through NXT WarGames on Sun., Dec. 5, says Fightful Select. As they were when Adam Cole did something similar, WWE sources have spoken highly of Gargano for doing this when he has other suitors.
- On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated that WWE is using Doudrop in the role they’d planned for Nia Jax before releasing her. Jax said she requested more time off for mental health, but the company cut her instead.
- Melissa Santos told Chris Van Vliet that her getting “spicy” online about her husband Brian Cage’s being “misused” in AEW led to Cage getting heat. She also said Cage loves Tony Khan & AEW.
- Fightful Select also noted that prior to her WWE release, plans for Tegan Nox changed several times. She was one of the wrestlers who didn’t know what brand she was going to in the Draft, and found out via social media she was being split from tag partner Shotzi.
- WWE seems to be high on former Spirit Squad member Kenny Dykstra as a producer. Fightful reports he was the sole name listed on the production sheet for two dark matches in November, and even produced some talent older than him when the 35 year old Dykstra worked with Viking Raiders.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...