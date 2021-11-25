Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Beyond Uncharted Territory Season 3 Episode 8 (Nov. 25, 8 pm ET)

Brick City Boyz (JCruz & Victor Chase) vs. Waves and Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan) (c) (Discovery Gauntlet) Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) vs. Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan) Max Caster vs. Teddy Goodz Matt Makowski vs. SLADE Charli Evans vs. Masha Slamovich Matt Bennett vs. Ryan Galeone Alec Price vs. Matt Taven Suge D vs. Trish Adora (c) (PAWD World Championship)

Beyond are back and bringing you the time-honored sport of Thanksgiving to go with your turkey hangover, quality pro wrestling! The original Kingdom returns to Beyond, Suge D challenges for the world title, and more!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

AIW Hell on Earth 16 (Nov. 26, 7:30 pm ET)

Joseline Navarro vs.Riley Rose Bitcoin Boyz (Eric Taylor & Mikey Montgomery) vs. Members Only (Calvin G. Lewis & Malcolm Cambridge) Bulking Season (Arthur McArthur & Chuck Stone) vs. To Infinity and Beyond (Cheech & Colin Delaney) Chase Oliver vs. Derek Dillinger vs. Levi Everett vs. PB Smooth TKD vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor Kaplan vs. Pierre Carl Ouellet Matthew Justice vs. Psycho Clown Matt Cardona & Philly-Marino Experience (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins) vs. Rip City Shooters (Jordan Oliver & Wes Barkley) & ???

Hell on Earth is back in a big way! Kaplan and PCO will tear the place apart, and if there’s anything left, Justice and Psycho Clown will burn it to the ground, plus everybody’s favorite, a mystery partner in the main event!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

AAW Windy City Classic XVI (Nov. 26, 6:30 pm CT)

Larry D vs. Russ Jones Silas Young vs. Steve Manders Ace Austin & Myron Reed vs. Hakim Zane & Karam (Bourbon Street Fight) Charli Evans vs. Christi Jaynes vs. Lady Frost vs. Sierra (AAW Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match) Brayden Lee vs. Davey Vega vs. Gringo Loco vs. JAH-C vs, Jake Lander vs. Ren Jones vs. Schaff vs. Storm Grayson (Ladder Match) Alex Zayne vs. Josh Alexander vs. Rich Swann vs. ??? (AAW Heavyweight Championship #1 Contender’s Match) Allysin Kay (c) vs. Skye Blue (AAW Women’s Championship) Fred Yehi (c) vs. Mat Fitchett (AAW Heavyweight Championship)

AAW are back and rolling with this tight card full of excellence! A big ladder match, a couple of strong #1 contender’s four-ways, and more!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

H2O Last November (Nov. 27, 8 pm ET)

Alex Stretch & Drew Blood vs. Jeff Cannonball & Mitch Vallen Adonis Valerio, Bam Sullivan, GG Everson, & the Kirks (Brandon Kirk & Kasey Catal) vs. the Extricated (Aiden Baal & Mouse) & White Trash Forever () Jimmy “Chondo” Lyon vs. Marc Angel Bobby Beverly vs. Devon Moore Chuck Payne vs. Deklan Grant vs. G-Raver (Anything Goes Match) Chris Bradley & Kristian Ross (c) vs. Eddy Only & Gregory Iron (H2O Tag Team Championship) Charli Evans vs. Kennedi Copeland (c) (H2O Hybrid Championship) Atticus Cogar (c) vs. Lucky 13 (H2O Danny Havoc Hardcore Championship) Matt Tremont vs. Rickey Shane Page (c) (H2O Championship No Rope Barbed Wire Match)

Oh it’s on, folks! The Bulldozer, firmly out of retirement, steps right up to RSP to take the title back in an ultraviolent display!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Free matches here!

LA Park vs. Nick Gage

Oh we’re starting things off violent this week as the Chairman takes on the Ultraviolent King for AIW, check it out!

Eddie Kingston vs. Shane Douglas

The War King vs. the Franchise?! You bet! H2O have this blast from the past for us, take a look!

NPU The Negatives

And last but not least, we’ve got a full free show from No Peace Underground!

Embeds are disabled for this one, so a link will have to do, but enjoy it all the same!

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.