Kenny Omega’s AAA title match replacements were champs in WWE, ROH, & TNA

Kenny Omega was primed and ready to continue as the longest reigning Mega champion in AAA history by defending the title against Hijo del Vikingo at Triplemania Regia on December 4. Unfortunately, Omega’s injuries piled up, and he will be out of action for the foreseeable future. AAA stripped Omega, so the title match will go on with different competitors. AAA invited wrestlers with a championship pedigree.

First up is Samuray del Sol. He won the Cruiserweight Championship and United States Championship twice as Kalisto during his time in WWE. In Samuray del Sol’s promo to hype the appearance, he spoke of how his path as Samuray, Octagon Jr., and Kalisto led him to this moment to establish his legacy as a world champ.

El primer retador por el MegaCampeonato de @luchalibreaaa es…



Samuray del Sol @gloat



Suerte y bienvenido a #TriplemaniaRegia; pronto más noticias. pic.twitter.com/vsQYYkQ03g — Dorian Joaquín Roldán Peña (@dorianroldan) November 23, 2021

After being released by WWE, Samuray del Sol recently popped up in AEW teaming with Aerostar to challenge FTR for the AAA tag titles.

The next man on the list is full of machismo. Jay Lethal is in the mix as a six-time TNA X-Division champ, two-time ROH World champ, former ROH Pure champ, and two-time ROH TV champ. He has also won tag team gold in both those promotions. Lethal is looking to add his name to the list of legends by winning the AAA Megacampeonato.

El siguiente retador por el MegaCampeonato de @luchalibreaaa que se une a la lucha de @vikingo_aaa y @gloat es…



Jay Lethal @TheLethalJay; nuevo integrante de @AEW



Suerte y bienvenido a #TriplemaniaRegia; pronto más noticias. pic.twitter.com/SiCJdwhgcQ — Dorian Joaquín Roldán Peña (@dorianroldan) November 24, 2021

Lethal recently became All Elite signing to AEW and came up short in his debut against Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship.

Nobody can replace Omega, but Samuray del Sol and Lethal are quality options in a pinch. Two more luchadores are expected to join the world title match alongside Hijo del Vikingo.

The news gets even better with the announcement that Triplemania Regia will be available through Fite TV for a $19.99 price tag.

BREAKING NEWS



@luchalibreaaa #TriplemaníaRegia WILL STREAM ON #FITE.



⤵️⤵️Start your December with a



[ Available NOW | Dec. 4 | https://t.co/shcdK9cDyO ]



English & Spanish commentary available pic.twitter.com/cBR6lCMiHO — FITE (@FiteTV) November 24, 2021

Luchablog is reporting that the Fite broadcast will only air the top four bouts of the full card:

AAA Megacampeonato: Hijo del Vikingo vs. Samuray del Sol vs. Jay Lethal vs. TBA vs. TBA

Hijo del Vikingo vs. Samuray del Sol vs. Jay Lethal vs. TBA vs. TBA Psycho Clown, Pagano, & Cain Velasquez vs. Rey Escorpion, Taurus, & LA Park

AAA Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Lucha Bros

FTR (c) vs. Lucha Bros Psycho Circus (Murder Clown, Monster Clown, & Dave the Clown) vs. La Empresa (Puma King, DMT Azul, & Sam Adonis)

Are you excited to see Samuray del Sol and Jay Lethal have a chance to win the AAA Megacampeonato?