MLW Roundup: Thanksgiving ladder match, Crash supercard in Mexico, more!

The world of MLW never sleeps, not even on Thanksgiving.

MLW will air a special Thanksgiving LADDER MATCH! You can give thanks to Cesar Duran’s lust for violence. Alex Shelley, Myron Reed, Alex Kane, Zenshi, and a surprise wildcard entrant are set to compete in the main event for the MLW National Openweight Championship on Fusion: ALPHA. That title was vacated after Alexander Hammerstone won the MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

That is an interesting mix of talent. If Reed is considered a high-flyer, then Zenshi flies so high that he is in space. The masked man should provide a treat with his creativity. Kane is a powerful suplex assassin. No doubt some poor soul is getting suplexed onto a ladder. Shelley is the tactical veteran. He should be able to pick his spots while the youngsters put themselves through pain. The final participant is hand-selected by Duran, so you know that person is going to enjoy violence.

Also on the card, TJP and Calvin Tankman will duel in the Opera Cup semifinal and Gnarls Garvin debuts. Fusion: ALPHA will be available at 7 pm ET on Thursday this week through MLW’s YouTube channel.

MLW’s upcoming schedule of events is shaping nicely. Next on the docket is a trip to Tijuana, Mexico for a supercard with the lucha libre Crash promotion.

Luchadores on the poster include Hijo del Vikingo, Mecha Wolf, Bestia 666, Drago, Rey Horus, Myzteziz Jr., Octagon Jr., Pagano, Psycho Clown, Aerostar, and Laredo Kid. That is indeed supercard talent for the December 3 event.

January kicks off with MLW traveling to Dallas for Blood & Thunder on January 21.

WHAT A BADASS POSTER.



Get your tickets to @MLW in Dallas now!



https://t.co/XTNPdQgiSJ pic.twitter.com/wgdHWLQOKD — Alicia Atout (@AliciaAtout) November 18, 2021

MLW already announced that the Von Erichs will receive a tag title shot at that show. They are also bringing in Ho Ho Lun from Hong Kong. Lun will be competing in the middleweight division. That night might be MLW’s first opportunity to take advantage of their open door policy for free agents.

In addition to those shows, Tajiri’s next title defense of the MLW World Middleweight Championship is booked for November 28 against Atsuki Aoyagi in Japan. The bout will take place in All Japan Pro Wrestling. I suspect the contest will air on a future episode of Fusion: ALPHA.

We’ll close with Alexander Hammerstone’s new t-shirt available at MLWShop.com. Introducing the Master of Muscle Mountain.

World Heavyweight Champion @alexhammerstone is undoubtedly the "Master of Muscle Mountain" – get your tee today at https://t.co/WI9aMQ4q6r! pic.twitter.com/HB5MN5tBkf — MLW (@MLW) November 19, 2021

By the power of exotic Latin muscle candy, Hammerman has the power!