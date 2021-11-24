Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- During a gaming stream on her Facebook page, Ronda Rousey was asked if she was still under contract with WWE and responded, “I technically — I don’t think I am. But who knows? That’s a question for the lawyers.”
- Based on social media postings, Seth Rollins’ attacker appears to be a person with intellectual disabilities who was catfished and scammed out of money by someone who claimed to be Rollins.
- On The Battleground Podcast, Rocky Romero revealed Kenny Omega contacting New Japan led to KENTA coming to AEW. Even though there was bad blood over Omega leaving NJPW, Romero said Omega reaching out was a big step toward opening the Forbidden Door.
- WWE has no plans to release the completed and previously announced documentaries Superfan: The Story of Vladimir and Icons: Lex Luger, per PW Insider.
- Jaxson Ryker was said to have had “an incredible amount of heat” in the locker room at the time of his release, says Fightful Select.
