MLW plans to capitalize on free agents in a smart way

The free agent market of wrestlers has been exploding lately with steady releases from WWE and ROH lightening the load as they prepare for a hiatus. It would seem there is gold to be had for other promotions looking to make a splash, however, the reality is that the landscape is not as fertile as it appears. Even though AEW has the money to go on a spending spree, their roster is already extremely large. If they scoop up too many signings, then they might have to air shows seven days a week to keep talent satisfied. That leaves Impact, NJPW of America, NWA, and MLW as alternatives, but they have limited budgets.

Fear not wrestling fans. MLW could lead the way with an interesting approach as the model forward, led by matchmaker Cesar Duran (alias Dario Cueto).

One fool’s mistake is an opportunity for many. #Azteca — Cesar Duran (@RealCesarDuran) November 19, 2021

MLW announced an open door policy for free agents:

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced that the league will install a new open door policy. The policy, engineered to deliver dream matches against MLW’s top contracted competitors, will commence this December. Recognizing an unprecedented free agency market, MLW will open its doors to all who think they have what it takes to be major league and take on MLW’s greatest grapplers and champions. While the majority of MLW’s roster features contracted competitors, a percentage of each card will now feature free agents, ensuring exciting and unpredictable matchups. “Why allow your career to be at the mercy of the whims of a billionaire?” said MLW Matchmaker Cesar Duran. “I’ve always welcomed the hottest free agents to my arena. An open door policy gives MLW fans exciting dream matches against MLW’s best!” With a wave of new, exciting free agents unexpectedly finding a need for work, MLW’s open door policy ushers in an era where MLW contracted talent will face the most in-demand freelancers. “Whether they fight one night or 10 years in MLW, the open door policy will showcase and give exposure to a wide variety of talent and create the best cards for fans while creating…. opportunities,” continued Duran. “Who will step forth? Let’s find out!”

That type of open door policy is nothing new in wrestling history, but it is still a smart approach to maximize excitement. Bringing in free agents on a temporary run is a win for MLW, wrestlers, and especially the fans.

The possibilities are salivating. Give me Alexander Hammerstone defending the MLW World Heavyweight Championship against the big boys. Bring on Brody King, Shane Taylor, and the Titan formerly known as Braun Strowman. Beef on beef for the beefiest man in the world. Heck, give me any of those options to battle Jacob Fatu or EJ Nduka.

Dragon Lee comes to mind as a badass opponent for Tajiri to defend the MLW World Middleweight Championship. If MLW needs someone to handle Caribbean champ King Muertes, then call a killer known as Kross. He can be joined by Scarlett to even the odds with newly resurrected Karlee Perez (aka Catrina).

MLW can’t just bring in big names for championship fights, otherwise, the results would be too obvious. The rest of the roster needs attention as well. Imagine EC3 playing his games trying to break Richard Holliday’s fancy world. Tag team action? Yes, please with the Briscoes wrestling the Von Erichs. Another hot thought is Davey Richards versus Jonathan Gresham in a test of technical prowess.

That’s not even mentioning former MLW champ Shane “Swerve” Strickland, John Morrison, or options for the burgeoning women’s division, such as Taya Valkyrie. Fun times are ahead.

Which matches would you love to see from MLW using the free agent open door policy?