Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it's just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Rumors for the Day:

There was much speculation about Charlotte Flair & Andrade El Idolo’s relationship status yesterday after the couple stopped following each other on social media. Andrade also deleted several recent pictures of the pair together from his Instagram.

In other relationship news, Velvet Sky tweeted that she and Bully Ray have “decided to part ways amicably.”

WWE came up with the idea to build Survivor Series and last night’s Raw around Red Notice when WWE thought The Rock would appear on one or both shows, per Andrew Zarian. They stuck with the plan despite finding out in September that Rock couldn’t be there because they had a financial obligation to promote the movie.

After Kenny Omega vacated the title yesterday, Wrestling Observer Radio says the next AAA Mega Champion will likely be decided in a multi-man. Luchablog tweeted that fans hoping that match will feature big names such as a “Danielson/Punk level replacement” should “take whatever your expectations are for the names and lower them. And then lower them again.”

Danielle Moinet, who worked in WWE as Summer Rae, has been backstage at the past couple days of Impact tapings. The report came from PW Insider, and says it’s not clear if she’s returning to wrestling or just visiting.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you'd like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below.