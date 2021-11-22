Kenny Omega officially vacates the AAA Mega Championship (UPDATED)

In a move that was expected but is still a bummer, AAA announced this afternoon (Mon., Nov. 22) that Kenny Omega is vacating their main title — the Mega Championship.

Now that his AEW World title storyline with Hangman Page wrapped up at Full Gear earlier this month, Omega is set to have several minor surgeries for injuries and issues he’s been dealing with for some time. He hopes to return to wrestling by February 2022, but no one will know for sure until the shoulder, knee, abdomen, and possible septum procedures are done.

He certainly won’t be able to work the previously announced title defense against El Hijo del Vikingo at Triplemania Regia II on Dec. 4. Given the uncertainty around when he might be back, AAA head man Dorian Roldán announced the title Omega’s held since October of 2019 is now considered vacant.

Por temas de lesión y cirugías, @KennyOmegamanX no podrá estar presente en #TriplemaniaRegia; por lo cual, a partir de este momento, el MegaCampeonato de @luchalibreaaa queda vacante, teniendo como primer retador a @vikingo_aaa; más noticias en breve. — Dorian Joaquín Roldán Peña (@dorianroldan) November 22, 2021

Other than that Vikingo will be involved, we don’t yet know how AAA will crown the next Mega Champion. Presumably the battle for the vacant belt will take place at Triplemania Regia. An announcement with more information is forthcoming, likely tomorrow.

The news is unfortunate, for Kenny, AAA, and the fans. Omega’s been teasing the Vikingo match since last year, and the company obviously would prefer to have the time dedicated to The Cleaner’s reign go toward putting over a rising star like Vikingo.

We’ll see what the come up with, and when/if Kenny returns to address whoever takes the belt he never lost.

UPDATE: AAA posted this video from Omega where he states that the promotion took the belt from him rather than just postpone his next defense, and vowing to return to face Vikingo or whoever wins the Mega Championship in his absence.