Eddie Kingston’s next New Japan date is set

AEW’s Eddie Kingston has only made one appearance in New Japan Pro-Wrestling during his long career. That was for a tag team Street Fight with Jon Moxley against Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer in Philadelphia last month.
It’s not clear what he’ll be doing when he works his second NJPW date, but we know when that’ll be.
Over the weekend, the Mad King was added to New Japan of America’s Dec. 9 taping in Los Angeles.
Eddie Kingston will be at Nemesis!— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) November 21, 2021
December 9th in Los Angeles!
Tickets: https://t.co/3IxfoZriEr#njpwstrong @MadKing1981 pic.twitter.com/Gqlp9g35DQ
Matches filmed at the Vermont in Hollywood on Dec. 9 will air on upcoming weekly episodes of NJPW Strong. Here’s a look at everything announced for “Nemesis”:
- Jay White vs. Christopher Daniels
- David Finlay vs. Jonah
- Alex Zayne vs. Ariya Daivari
- Brody King vs. Dave Dutra
- Karl Fredericks & Kevin Knight vs. Bateman & Misterioso
- TJP vs. The DKC
- Eddie Kingston vs. TBA
Gonna carve out time in your busy holiday schedule for some New Japan USA?
