Eddie Kingston’s next New Japan date is set

AEW’s Eddie Kingston has only made one appearance in New Japan Pro-Wrestling during his long career. That was for a tag team Street Fight with Jon Moxley against Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer in Philadelphia last month.

It’s not clear what he’ll be doing when he works his second NJPW date, but we know when that’ll be.

Over the weekend, the Mad King was added to New Japan of America’s Dec. 9 taping in Los Angeles.

Matches filmed at the Vermont in Hollywood on Dec. 9 will air on upcoming weekly episodes of NJPW Strong. Here’s a look at everything announced for “Nemesis”:

Jay White vs. Christopher Daniels

David Finlay vs. Jonah

Alex Zayne vs. Ariya Daivari

Brody King vs. Dave Dutra

Karl Fredericks & Kevin Knight vs. Bateman & Misterioso

TJP vs. The DKC

Eddie Kingston vs. TBA

Gonna carve out time in your busy holiday schedule for some New Japan USA?