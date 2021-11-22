Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

A source told PW Insider there was a ”minor freak out” backstage during the main event of Survivor Series due to concern they might run out of time.

Given that the show was supposed to end at 11:35pm ET, there was some question why so much time was given to the entrances for the men’s elimination tag.

There were conflicted reports about the match order for Survivor Series. Sunday afternoon, Fightful Select had it that Roman Reigns vs. Big E would open with Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair main eventing, but that site & PW Insider reported the order before showtime. However, a source told Insider the match order we got was “locked in weeks ago”.

Karen Q, who had been working in NXT as Mei Ying, had her WWE name changed to Wendy Choo. PW Insider also reports three NXT referees have been given new names: Aja Smith is now Daphne Lashaunn, DA Brewer is now Dallas Irvin, and Tom Castor is now Derek Sanders.

Per Fightful, W. Morrissey’s Impact contract has expired. The former Big Cass is willing to re-sign with Impact but is holding out for an offer that would be considered big “by Impact standards.”

