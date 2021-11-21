Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 10: Week 31 results & Week 32 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Nov. 14 - 20: Raw, Dark: Elevation, Powerrr, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, ROH TV, 205 Live, NJPW Strong, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our competition for Performer of the Year.

The AEW Graphics Team weren’t the only ones...

Didja see AEW’s latest PPV? Because then you don’t need us to explain 82% of last week’s Rankings to you.

We do love SmackDown’s main event scene, though.

The CCWR: 2021 - 22, Week 31

1. Hangman Page

2. Eddie Kingston

3. MJF

4. Kenny Omega

5. CM Punk

6. Bryan Danielson

7. Darby Allin

8. Roman Reigns

9. Jungle Boy

10. (tie) Hikaru Shida

10. (tie) King Woods

Points in our weekly Rankings determine our annual list - full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where Full Gear didn’t change the order up top, but it did help re-arrange the back half...

The CCWR Performer of the Year - through the Week ending Nov. 13

1. Roman Reigns - 151

2. Bryan Danielson - 77.5

3. CM Punk - 69.5

4. Cesaro - 53

5. Finn Bálor - 48.5

6. Kenny Omega - 48

7. Miro - 44.33

8. Hangman Page - 33.5

9. Sasha Banks - 39

10. Eddie Kingston - 33.5

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us your Rankings, we’ll take it from there.