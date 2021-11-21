Change as a constant

Change is a constant.

Feelings change. Situations change. People change, fundamentally.

Friendships grow closer, they drift apart, and sometimes, they break irrevocably.

So too, it is with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, our Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champions, respectively.

This match has the weight of years of story behind it, from their time in NXT together, to Team PCB as part of the so-called women’s revolution, through to championship gold and rivalry and matches on matches on... It’s a lot, is the point.

It’s a convenient thing at that, because Survivor Series becoming a Battle for Brand Supremacy that comes almost immediately after the WWE Draft has robbed the matches of the immediacy of a solid build, and it’s a roll of the dice as to whether any given slot on the card is gonna have some juice to it.

So, two women established as good allies and better opponents, fighting purely over who’s the more worthy champion. Sounds like pro wrestling to me, let’s look at their history in a little more depth here.

Their record against each other in singles competition is perfectly matched at 9-9, but there’s a few things the data can show us. For starters, Flair’s victories come more heavily earlier in their careers, neatly showing up Lynch’s trajectory as a rising star who took a while longer to become more firmly established as The Man. And further, there are three disqualifications in their series, with Becky going 2-1 if we look at just those matches, which also makes sense given Charlotte’s status as the daughter of the Dirtiest Player in the Game.

But fundamentally, with two women on top of their game and entrenched as top stars, this match can and will go either way.

Can Big Time Becks earn bragging rights as the primary women’s champion in WWE, or will the Queen stay on her throne?