Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- According to Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian, WWE is well aware that the Survivor Series card is lackluster, especially for an event in New York City. Zarian also indicated the current set of scheduled matches was not the “original concept” for Survivor Series this year.
- Johnny Gargano hasn’t signed a new deal with WWE yet, per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, but the company is “pushing very hard” to keep him. They’re said to have made Gargano a “very strong offer” to stay with WWE “for a long time.”
- A report from Fightful Select said the polarizing reaction Top Dolla got on Twitter “did carry over” to some within WWE, but was not the reason for his release as others backstage “enjoyed” his social media presence. There was “plenty of back and forth internally” as to who should lead Hit Row on the main roster, whether they should be faces or heels, and the overall direction of the group.
- Fightful also says major companies are said to be interested in Swerve Scott after his 90 day non-compete expires.
- Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez said The Butcher suffered torn biceps during his tag team match on Dynamite this week against Orange Cassidy and Tomohiro Ishii.
