- After WWE fired eight wrestlers last night, a source told Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian that many people in the company were “blindsided” by the news. No more roster cuts were expected in 2021 after WWE fired 18 wrestlers two weeks ago.
- WrestleVotes indicated there is some real tension and disdain between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. The finish to their Survivor Series match has been “greatly debated,” but WWE expects both wrestlers to remain professional.
- On his podcast, Ric Flair mentioned that Hulk Hogan is having “some really bad health issues.”
- Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston said the median viewer age for this week’s record-low rated episode of NXT was once again 62 years old.
- Zarian said before he left AEW for rehab, Jon Moxley was originally scheduled to win the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament and turn heel by the end of Full Gear.
