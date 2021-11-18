Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

Full Gear did around 145K buys, per Wrestlenomics. After splitting revenue with PPV carriers and adding in ticket and venue merchandise sales, AEW is estimated to have generated $7 million in revenue from the event. That would make it the second most successful show in company history, but well behind this year’s All Out.

PW Insider reports “the word making the rounds” is that Kenny Omega could be out for a while as he probably needs shoulder surgery. AEW hopes they’ll “have some clarity on that within the week.”

Apparently there had been a rumor going around that TNT executives told AEW to only have one women’s match per episode of Dynamite. Fightful Select says they’ve spoken to WarnerMedia and AEW sources and there’s no truth to that.

Fightful also says The Briscoes were backstage at Dynamite last night.

WWE is planning to move from Titan Towers into their new office building across town in late 2022, according to the Stamford (CT) Advocate.

