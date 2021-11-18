Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Beyond Uncharted Territory Season 3 Episode 7 (Nov. 18, 8 pm ET)

Little Mean Kathleen & Teddy Goodz vs. Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan) B3CCA vs. Willow Nightingale Alec Price vs. “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams Max Caster vs. Wheeler YUTA Culture, Inc. (Eli Knight & Malik Bosede) vs. Waves and Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan) (c) (Discovery Gauntlet) Leyla Hirsch vs. Masha Slamovich

Uncharted Territory is hitting the halfway point and Beyond continue to bring the goods! And the Goodz, as he teams with LMK against Shook Crew on a card that’s stacked with a killer Hirsch/Slamovich match lined up!

Freelance Purple Papi’s Big Birthday Blowout (Nov. 19, 8 pm CT)

Jordan Oliver vs. Storm Grayson Blair Onyx vs. Brooke Valentine vs. Guerrera de Brisenas vs. Laynie Luck vs. ??? (Scramble Match) Angel Escalera, August Matthews, & Davey Bang vs. Take It Homewreckers (Bucky Collins, Darin Corbin, & Mikey McFinnegan) Everett Connors vs. Kody Lane Dan “the Dad” Adams & “WARHORSE” Jake Parnell vs. Hysteria (Cole Radrick & Sage Philips) EFFY vs. Robert Anthony Craig Mitchell vs. GPA

Freelance are back and they’ve got a lot of cool stuff on their plate this time, folks. Adams and Parnell redeem the video for I Wanna Rock against a reunited Hysteria, the original Ego takes on EFFY, a women’s scramble, and more!

ICW-NHB The Pit 6 / Tennessee (Nov. 19-20)

—The Pit 6 (Nov. 19, 8 pm ET)—

Dale Patricks vs. Justin Kyle AKIRA vs. Gary Jay Krule vs. “Hoodfoot” Mo Atlas Insane Lane vs. Satu Jinn Jake Crist vs. Tank Brett Ison vs. Calvin Tankman John Wayne Murdoch (c) vs. MERC (ICW-NHB American Deathmatch Championship)

—Tennessee (Nov. 20, 8 pm ET)—

Jake Crist vs. Remington Rhor “Hoodfoot” Mo Atlas vs. Satu Jinn Brett Ison vs. Justin Kyle AKIRA vs. Dale Patricks Bobby Beverly vs. Reed Bentley Calvin Tankman vs. Pierre Carl Ouellet John Wayne Murdoch (c) vs. Tank (ICW-NHB American Deathmatch Championship)

It’s as simple as this, folks— the return of PCO to indie wrestling proper, and he’s facing a formidable foe who works right in the same lane as he in Calvin Tankman!

CZW The Redefining Generation (Nov. 21, 6 pm ET)

Action Andretti vs. Diego Hill Boom Harden vs. Jackson Drake Lucky Ali vs. Mike Walker Griffin McCoy vs. Robert Martyr Fred Yehi vs. Vinny Talotta

CZW’s rebuild continues with a card full of fresh young talent topped off by a couple familiar faces.

PWG It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock & Roll) (Nov. 21, 6 pm PT)

Lee Moriarty vs. Tony Deppen Demonic Flamita vs. Dragon Lee Daniel Garcia vs. Jonathan Gresham Alex Zayne & Jack Cartwheel vs. Aramis & Rey Horus Davey Richards vs. Lio Rush Kings of the Black Throne (Brody King & Malakai Black) (c) vs. WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) (PWG World Tag Team Championship) Alex Shelley vs. Bandido (c) (PWG World Championship)

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla are back and folks, I’m a simple woman, I like seeing my boys win the big ones, and very few boys are more mine than the WorkHorsemen, let’s get it done! Plus Bandido defends against Shelley, Garcia and Gresh are gonna tear the goddamn house down and more!

