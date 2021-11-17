Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Rumors for the Day:

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said Kenny Omega will be getting checked out for his various injuries and he could be taking some time off to deal with them. He stuck around this long so he could see through the Hangman Page storyline.

WrestleVotes says one of the original ideas for NXT 2.0 was to change the show from a TV-PG to TV-14 rating. That’s apparently still on the table and USA Network is on board with it.

For whatever it’s worth, Jeff Hardy told Metro he’s thought about pitching Willow to WWE and also a character who is a Bob Ross alter ego.

Fightful Select notes Big E, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Bianca Belair, The Miz, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins will all appear in a segment filmed for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week.

The AEW tag team title match at Full Gear was changed on the fly due to Dax Harwood suffering some kind of injury and Fightful Select says there was some heat on Fenix backstage over how stiff he works and that he didn’t immediately check in on Harwood.

