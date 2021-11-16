Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it's just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Rumors for the Day:

Cody Rhodes deleted his Twitter account. He told Busted Open Radio last week he was moving everything to Instagram because of the “amount of sniping and negativity” on Twitter.

According to PW Insider, WALTER is currently more open to moving to the United States than he was when he first signed with with WWE due to changes in his personal life.

Some historic dirt: on the Something To Wrestle with Bruce Prichard podcast, Gerald Brisco said Earl Hebner didn’t want to take part in the Montreal Screwjob, but was told he’d lose his job if he didn’t.

Riddle told Metro that Vince McMahon wouldn’t let Randy Orton ride a camel to the ring at Crown Jewel. Orton wanted to, but Vince didn’t think it was something Randy’s character would do.

“Molly Holly is getting great reviews as a producer,” a WWE source told Ringside News.

