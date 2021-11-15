Jonathan Gresham announces his first big post-ROH move

When the sad news that Ring of Honor was going on hiatus (and possibly away for good) hit a few weeks ago, former ROH Tag and Pure champion Jonathan Gresham was at the top of a lot of fans “I hope he signs with AEW/Impact/New Japan/WWE” wish lists. Well, probably not that last one, because at 33 years old and 5’ 4” tall, he doesn’t match Vince McMahon’s updated criteria for signees.

For anyone else, though, Gresham would be a steal. Though undersized, Gresham is a phenomenal performer that many consider to be in the same class as names like Bryan Danielson & Zack Sabre Jr. when it comes to technical wrestling skill.

Which is why, while it may be a little disappointing it’s not with a televised company, the move he announced this morning (Nov. 15) is pretty exciting:

T E R M I N U S



M O D E R N • A G E • G R A P P L I N G



1. 16. 22 A T L A N T A G A pic.twitter.com/CdVzmRdzXW — I AM THE FOUNDATION (@TheJonGresham) November 15, 2021

We don’t have much to on regarding Terminus. It could be a one-off show, an occasional series under someone else’s banner like Bloodsport, or a new promotion. But it’s got a lot of folks excited, including big names like Roderick Strong, Kenny King, Josh Alexander, Mustafa Ali, and of course his wife, Jordynne Grace. Seth Rollins retweeted Gresham’s video to say:

“One time a young JG paid my booking fee—when the promoter couldn’t come up with the cash—so I would stay and work. We ended up tearing it up in front of about 6 people, & had a couple more bangers months later. He never looked back. Invest in yourself, friends.”

Terminus sounds like exciting stuff, don’t you agree?