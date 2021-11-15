A former NXT star arrived in New Japan for a staredown with Impact World champ

Catching up on news from a busy Saturday night, it turns out Buddy Matthews wasn’t the only Aussie ex-WWE wrestler to debut at New Japan’s Battle of the Valley in San Jose, California on Nov. 13.

It was a Forbidden Door-riffic scene after Impact World champion Moose defeated Juice Robinson on the show. Former NXT North American champion Bronson Reed - now JONAH - hit the ring. Moose decided discretion was the better part of valor, and left after locking eyes with Rock. It didn’t work out as well for Robinson, or David Finlay, who tried to save his tag partner.

The 33 year old, who worked as Jonah Rock prior to signing with Vince McMahon’s company in 2019, closed the scene with a promo. It wasn’t devoid of post-WWE release cliches, but JONAH mostly focused on his future in NJPW.

'Now the shackles are finally off! Now the real violence begins! New japan Pro-Wrestling- you are looking at your Top Dog!@JONAHISHERE!



It’s not JONAH’s first time working with New Japan, as he wrestled on their 2018 tour of Australia. The question now is, what does being the “top dog” mean? His debut makes it look like he’ll be sticking around NJPW of America, and probably even working some Impact dates.

Should be interesting... do you like this move for New Japan and JONAH?