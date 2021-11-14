NWA worlds champ attacked by Aces & Eights carnival lover

It’s a hard knock life as NWA worlds champ. Trevor Murdoch was innocently mingling with fans inside a steel cage after the By Any Means Necessary show when a burly intruder crushed him with clotheslines. The bearded fellow locked the cage door and proceeded to bash Murdoch with a chair. Check out footage of the assault.

That man was Mike Knox! You may remember Knox from such roles as jealous boyfriend of Kelly Kelly in WWE, Aces & Eights soldier in Impact, and carnival loving Menagerie leader also in Impact.

Later, Knox sent a message to the NWA discussing his motives for that vicious beatdown. He doesn’t recognize Murdoch as the champ and took offense to flouting Harley Race’s name as his mentor. Knox believes that Murdoch isn’t half the man Race was. Knox is coming to NWA’s Hard Times 2 PPV on December 4.

Murdoch responded with anger to Knox’s audacity. The champ requested a match to settle this beef in the ring at Hard Times 2.

If your bingo card of 2021 predictions had Trevor Murdoch versus Mike Knox headlining a PPV for one of the most storied promotions in professional wrestling, then you win all the money.

Before Hard Times 2 rolls around, Murdoch has business defending the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Attila Khan.

St. Louis #wrestling fans, the NWA Worlds Title returns on Dec. 1st as @TheRealTMurdoch defends against the deadly Attila Khan!



The card for Hard Times 2 currently includes:

NWA World Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Melina

Are you buying what NWA is selling?