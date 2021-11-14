CMLL Roundup: TJP’s partner for NJPW war, Torneo La Leyenda Azul participants, more!

Let’s catch up on CMLL news from the lucha libre world.

After TJP ‘s recent visit to CMLL, he teased returning with friends from NJPW. TJP didn’t venture south to CMLL just for fun. It was the start of a war between NJPW and CMLL. TJP announced his partner will be Jeff Cobb for November 19.

GUERRA DECLARADA: NJPW VS CMLL

Lo prometió y cumplió... @MegaTJP regresará a la Arena México acompañado del poderoso @RealJeffCobb este Viernes 19 de Noviembre en lo que menciona como el inicio de una guerra.



Cobb added that the United Empire is the best NJPW has to offer. No matter who is on the other side of the ring, Cobb will run through them. Get ready for a suplex party.

JEFF COBB LISTO PARA LLEGAR A MÉXICO

Imponente, poderoso... @RealJeffCobb se presentará en la Arena México el próximo Viernes 19 de Noviembre ‘21 proveniente de @njpw1972, pero antes, deja un mensaje a la afición mexicana.



The opponents for TJP & Cobb have not yet been named. Volador Jr. is a likely candidate.

CMLL’s next big show is Torneo La Leyenda Azul on November 26. The Blue Legend tournament honors Blue Demon with the format more commonly held as a torneo cibernetico. Past winners include Blue Panther (2000), Tarzan Boy (2003), Universo 2000 (2004), Hijo de Lizmark (2005), Rey Bucanero (2006), Terrible (2008), Mr. Niebla (2011), Diamante Azul (2012), Atlantis (2014), Ultimo Guerrero (2016), Rush (2017), and Angel de Oro (2020). The reigning champ aims to become the first two-time victor. The full field includes three other previous winners:

Angel de Oro

Atlantis Jr.

Barbaro Cavernario

Blue Panther

Dark Panther

Dragon Rojo Jr.

Esfinge

Gemelo Diablo I

Gemelo Diablo II

Gran Guerrero

Hechicero

Sagrado

Soberano Jr.

Stuka Jr.

Terrible

Ultimo Guerrero

I’d put money on Ultimo Guerrero bringing home the trophy. It has been a while since his last big victory. If CMLL throws a curve, then it would be kind of cool to see Blue Panther win again 21 years apart.

On Friday night’s show (Nov. 12), the main event saw Hechicero’s first title defense since winning the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship. Barbaro Cavernario was the challenger. Move of the match was a hammerlock swing into a backbreaker by Hechicero. I love those spins. Cavernario came back with a flying splash to the floor. In the end, Cavernario aimed to close with his springboard splash finisher, but Hechicero caught him to counter for a pretzel submission.

