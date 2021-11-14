Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 10: Week 30 results & Week 31 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.
Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.
We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for Performer of the Year.
This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Nov. 7 - 13: Raw, Dark: Elevation, Powerrr, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, ROH TV, 205 Live, NJPW Strong, AEW’s Full Gear PPV, and anything else I’m forgetting.
But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our competition for Performer of the Year.
He ran his mouth until that man was so mad he did this...
- That master class in how to sell a PPV match took the top two spots last week, and deservedly so.
- An unexpected World Title Eliminator final took spots three and four with a staredown (and some quality wrestling).
- The Tribal Chief earned his spot by making sure his cousin didn’t bend the knee, and we gave SmackDown’s new monarch some love too. His Royal Highness tied with NXT UK’s Final Boss.
- Sneaking in between that group was Johnny Hungee, because getting “Budge” over is more impressive than a win.
- The new IWGP United States champion edged out Cody’s newest nemesis.
The CCWR: 2021 - 22, Week 30
1. Eddie Kingston
2. CM Punk
3. Miro
4. Bryan Danielson
5. Roman Reigns
6. John Silver
7. (tie) Meiko Satomura
7. (tie) King Woods
9. KENTA
10. Andrade El Ídolo
Points in our weekly Rankings determine our annual list - full details on rules and scoring HERE.
Where his God’s forsaken him, but we’re still helping The Redeemer climb...
The CCWR Performer of the Year - through the Week ending Nov. 6
1. Roman Reigns - 148
2. Bryan Danielson - 72.5
3. CM Punk - 63.5
4. Cesaro - 53
5. Finn Bálor - 48.5
6. Miro - 44.33
7. Kenny Omega - 41
8. Sasha Banks - 39
9. Hangman Page - 33.5
10. Adam Cole - 31.5
Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us your Rankings, we’ll take it form there.
