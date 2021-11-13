Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- Stephanie McMahon’s branding team was particularly hard hit in last week’s WWE budget cuts, per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It’s expected the branding department will merge with marketing soon.
- According to F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer, nobody in WWE was told their job was in danger if they did not get vaccinated. However, one unvaccinated top star was told they are less valuable to the company since they won’t be able to travel and perform overseas.
- Per Meltzer, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik requested their release from WWE after they were booked to lose on Main Event in September against the makeshift team of Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo. WWE had no plans for Garza and Carrillo at the time, and Dorado taking the fall in the match was viewed as a punishment. Garza and Carrillo were impressive in the match and it led to the decision to stick with them as a regular team going forward.
- Nick Jackson did suffer a heel injury when he was thrown off the stage by Luchasaurus on last week’s Dynamite, but WON says it’s just a bruise and he’ll be fine for Full Gear.
- This week’s Newsletter also says AAA is interested in a number of recently released WWE and Ring of Honor talents, like Taya Valkyrie, Karrion Kross & Scarlett, Flamita, Rey Horus, and Rush.
