The Mysterios breakup and feud will be happening soon, according to one of Andrew Zarian’s WWE sources.

A source on the creative team told Ringside News, B-Fab was released because Hit Row “was deemed to be just fine without her.”

PW Insider was told there was a “Capital letters LONG” production meeting Monday afternoon before Raw. Vince McMahon attended that, but left before the start of the show. Bruce Prichard wasn’t there either, so John Laurinaitis was in charge backstage.

Whatever the “minor injury” concern was that led to Finn Balor being pulled from Tuesday’s Leeds house show must have been precautionary, as Wrestling Observer reports he was back in action on Wednesday in Manchester. Balor worked most of a tag match where he teamed with Cesaro against WALTER & Sheamus.

Chloe Christmas, a former independent wrestler now refereeing in WWE Developmental, last week changed her social media accounts to indicate her official WWE name would be “Paige”. This drew negative reactions, including from currently retired WWE Superstar Paige. Christmas now appears to be going by “Blair Baldwin”.

