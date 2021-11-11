Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Beyond Uncharted Territory Season 3 Episode 6 (Nov. 11, 8 pm ET)

Dak Draper vs. Ryan Galeone Club Cam (Aaron Rourke, Bobby Orlando, & Bryce Donovan) vs. Eli Isom, Ryan Mooney, & World Famous CB SLADE vs. “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams The Mane Event (Duke Davis & Ganon Jones, Jr.) vs. Waves and Curls (Jaylen Brandy & Traevon Jordan) (c) (Discovery Gauntlet) Jora Johl vs. Tony Deppen

Uncharted Territory rolls on with this bad boy, where the OTHER Mane Event get a shot in the Discovery Gauntlet, Dak Draper and Cheeseburger return as Ring of Honor’s opening of the gates continues to impact the indies, and more!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

WCPW vs. the World (Nov. 12, 7 pm PT)

Masha Slamovich vs. Nicole Savoy vs. Sandra Moone Mr. Iguana vs. Steven Tresario Karl Fredericks vs. Rey Horus Levi Shapiro vs. Yuya Uemura Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe & Luster the Legend) & Starboy Charlie vs. Titus Alexander & West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) Tomohiro Ishii vs. Vinnie Massaro AJ Gray (c) vs. Black Taurus (WCPW Championship)

WCPW return with this star-studded card for y’all, and how! Black Taurus challenges AJ Gray for the title, Vinnie Massaro goes up against Tomohiro by god Ishii, Yuya Uemura’s excursion rolls on, a killer women’s three-way and more!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

GCW Evil Ways / Nick Gage Invitational 6 (Nov. 12-13)

—Evil Ways (Nov. 12, 7 pm ET)—

ASF vs. Gringo Loco Allie Katch vs. Chelsea Green Alex Shelley vs. Matt Cardona Alex Colon & Masashi Takeda vs. Jeff King & Neil Diamond Cutter Alex Zayne & Tony Deppen vs. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) 44OH! (Atticus Cogar & Eddy Only) vs. Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne Charli Evans vs. Rina Yamashita

—Nick Gage Invitational 6 (Nov. 13, 4 pm CT)—

Kit Osbourne vs. ??? (Nick Gage Invitational 6 First Round Deathmatch) AKIRA vs. Alex Colon (Nick Gage Invitational 6 First Round Deathmatch) Atticus Cogar vs. Rina Yamashita (Nick Gage Invitational 6 First Round Deathmatch) Eric Ryan vs. Masashi Takeda (c) (Nick Gage Invitational 6 First Round GCW Ultraviolent Championship Deathmatch) Nick Gage Invitational 6 Semifinals & Finals

GCW are back with a double-header of ultraviolence for y’all! Rina Yamashita makes her way from Japan and brings a little FREEDOMS with her, plus Masashi Takeda has the GCW Ultraviolent Championship on the line through the whole NGI!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

Dropkick Depression Reunion (Nov. 13, 7 pm ET)

Austin Luke vs. Lucas DiSangro Eric Corvis vs. Jared Evans vs. Max ZERO vs. Mike Oridge vs. Riley Shepard vs. Ron Voyage Jacob Tarasso vs. the Whisper Kennedi Copeland vs. King Crab vs. Mach10 vs. Mike Quest Apostles of Chaos (Chris Benne & Logan Black) vs. Chris Bradley & Kristian Ross vs. Dan Champion & Juba vs. the Outfielders (Boomer Hatfield & Shea McCoy) Evil Kip vs. Jeff Cannonball vs. Rob L. Chase Conor Claxton vs. Mitch Vallen Bam Sullivan vs. Razerwyng (c) (Dropkick Depression Heavyweight Championship)

Dropkick Depression are back, baby! And as always, they’ve got a fine mix of local up-and-comers and major east coast names, including Conor Claxton debuting, and Bam Sullivan challenging Razerwyng for the title!

Check it out when it hits IWTV, friends.

Free matches here!

Tim Donst vs. Wes Barkley

Starting off with this beaut from AIW, incredibly safe indie mainstay Donst takes on the whole Barkley Nation!

Anthony Greene vs. Martin Stone

A little blast from the past action from Limitless for y’all, as the Retrosexual challenged a man you might know better as NXT’s Danny Burch, check it out!

JCW Series of Survivals

It’s coming up on Thanksgiving and that means indies doing elimination tags... and GCW subsidiary JCW did a whole dang old-school Survivor Series show that you can watch free for nothin’! Do not miss it!

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.